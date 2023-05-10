J-K: Union Joint Secretary e-reviews implementation of Jal Shakti Abhiyan in Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 : Union Joint Secretary and Central Nodal Officer for Distribution, Amitabh Ranjan virtually chaired a review meeting on Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) in Bandipora to access the impact and progress of the programme across the district.

The meeting, which was held on Tuesday, was attended by District Development Commissioner, Dr Owais, ADDC, Ali Afsar Khan, and various stakeholders including government officials, engineers, and representatives from non-governmental orgzations.

Dr Owais, on the occasion, informed 133 sites have been identified under Amrit Sarovar, of which, 59 have been taken up with a competition of 49, so far in the district.

The Jal Shakti Abhiyan is a flagship program of the Government of India aimed at ensuring water security and water conservation in the country.

The program aims to create awareness about the importance of water conservation, promote water harvesting and improve the infrastructure for water storage and distribution.

The meeting focused on progress achieved, so far, under Jal Shakti Abhiyan in Bandipora district.

Besides, the meeting assessed and discussed the impact of the program on the ground besides identifying any challenges or issues that need to be addressed.

Amitabh Ranjan appreciated the efforts of the district administration and the stakeholders in implementing the Jal Shakti Abhiyan in the district.

He emphasized the need for continued efforts to ensure the success of the program.

The meeting also discussed the challenges faced in the implementation of the program, such as the lack of adequate infrastructure and the need for more awareness campaigns to promote water conservation among the public.

Union Joint Secretary asked the concerned to take immediate measures to address the challenges being faced while implementing the programme.

He also urged the stakeholders to work together to achieve the common goal of water conservation and water security in the district.

While concluding the review meeting, Amitabh Ranjan appreciated the efforts of the district administration and said that the meeting was a significant step towards achieving the program's objectives in the district.

Earlier, DDC presented a detailed report on progress achieved under the program including the number of water conservation structures built, the amount of water harvested and the number of households that have been provided with access to safe drinking water.

He said, "Geotagging at most of the places has already been completed besides encroachment drives around the water bodies have also been conducted successfully."

DDC informed that youth across the district are being involved in different sports activities including football, cricket and other games.

