J-K: Vehicular movement at NH-44 disrupted in Panthyal for third day due to shooting stone

The continuous shooting stones at the Panthyal region of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar disrupted the traffic movement at National Highway 44 for the third consecutive day on Friday.

When a piece of rock rolls down the mountain slope hitting Jammu-Srinagar Highway (NH 44) with a shooting speed, it is called the Shooting stone.

According to a tweet by the Jammu and Kashmir's Traffic Police, the clearance work was underway until 7 am and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed.

The highway was blocked on Thursday night due to continuous shooting stones at Panthyal, the officials had informed further advised them to resume their journey via NH 44 only after confirmation from the Traffic Control Units.

"Traffic update at 2250 hrs Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked due to continuous shooting stones at Panthyal. People are advised to undertake the journey on NH-44 only after confirming the status of the road from TCUs," the J-K traffic police tweeted on Thursday night.

The authorities have said that the highway was blocked due to the breakdown of seven heavy motor vehicles (HMV) between the Nahri and NAVYUG tunnel.

In their advisory issued for the traffic plan of the day, the authorities said that only the HMVs with six and ten tyres would be allowed to ply through the Dhar road.

"MeT department has predicted heavy rainfall and snowfall for the next few days there are chances of blockade of NH-44. People are advised not to travel on Jammu Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCUS," it said.

"Subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs Passenger/Private; Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa. TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic," it said in the advisory.

It further said that the Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) and passenger and private cars would be released from Jammu's Nagrota from 8 am to 11 am and from Udhampur's Jakheni from 9 am to 12 pm. The traffic from Qazigund will be released from 8 am to 11 am, it added mentioning that the TCU Jammu and Srinagar will inform the concerned about the traffic advisory and cut-off timings.

"No vehicle shall be allowed to move before and after cut-off timings," it said.

For the HMVs, the J-K traffic police said that they will be allowed from NAVYUG Tunnel towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44. "TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVS," it said.

Meanwhile, the traffic police also advised the security forces not to ply against the advisory in view of the possible traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between Nashree and Banihal on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

"Tomorrow they may ply from Srinagar towards Jammu after confirming the status of NHW from TCU Ramban," it said.

It informed that the SSG road and Mughal road, here, have been closed for vehicular movement as per the concerned order dated January 2023, in view of snow accumulation.

"People are advised to undertake journey on NHW-44 only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic control units as under Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732), Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091), Ramban (9419993745), Udhampur (8491928625), PCR Kishtwar (9906154100) for the status of Sinthan Road Advisory issued today on 09-02-2023 at 1800 hrs," it advised.

It is pertinent to note that weather conditions in the valley are not very favourable as the Union Territory has been receiving rainfall for a few days.

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar informed on Thursday that the weather situation is likely to be improved from today (Friday)

"Currently, Rain/Snow started in North Kashmir, Gulmarg,Kupwara etc. & weather overcast in rest of the places. Rain/Snow Will increase in intensity and distribution today with main activity in evening/Night. Significant improvement from tomo," Meteorological Centre Srinagar said on Thursday.

"Light to moderate Rain/Snowfall with chances of Heavy snowfall over higher reaches very likely from 9-10th. May affect surface transportation on Srinagar-Jmu highway on 10th," it said in another tweet on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

