J-K's first callisthenics academy comes up in Srinagar, to train youths for better career opportunities

Tiger's Calisthenic Academy set up in Srinagar became the first academy in Jammu and Kashmir to train youths in callisthenics.

The academy has been set up with the support of the Indian Army to train youths for better career opportunities.

Callisthenics are exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight. These exercises are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm. Sometimes these exercises are done with light handheld tools like rings and wands.

Speaking to ANI, Imran Ahmad, trainer cum in Incharge of the academy said," Tiger's Calisthenic Academy, Bemina, is the first callisthenics academy set up in the Kashmir valley. It was introduced during the last World Tourism Week."

Callisthenics provides the benefits of muscular and aerobic conditioning in addition to improving psychomotor skills.

It increases strength, fitness, and flexibility through movements such as pulling, pushing, bending, jumping, and swimming without using major requirements.

"The speciality of callisthenics is that we can make a good physique without using major equipment and gym training. Army Soldiers basically use this training for their physics," said Ahmad.

"After this, basic self-defence and nutrition classes will also be conducted alongside wherein females can join us," he added.

Abrar Bhat, who has been receiving training at the academy for the last six months said, "I have been performing callisthenics for the last six months. There is a self-growth in me. I want more and more people to join this, especially my friends."

"There are many boys who are distracted and aimless. Our team's aim is to get those boys trained so that they can get a better future in sports," he added.

Akrar-ul-Haq, a sportsman said, "The speciality of callisthenics is that it defines strength and beauty. Such an academy has been established for the first time in Kashmir. I am hoping this will benefit many of us in the future."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor