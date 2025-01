Jabalpur Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Phataka Bazaar in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video)

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh (January 26, 2025): A massive fire broke out at Phataka Bazaar in Jabalpur on Sunday. Regional media reports say more than 10 shops and over 12 dozen two-wheelers were destroyed in the blaze.

#WATCH | Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh | Fire breaks out at Pathak Bazaar. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/R3Jen03Yot — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

A video shared by news agency ANI showed high flames in the distance, with explosions heard at the scene.

Firefighters are working to control the flames. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is under investigation.