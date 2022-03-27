Jabalpur police raze illegal properties worth 2 crores

The Jabalpur police on Saturday razed illegally occupied structures with cases registered under four police stations, officials said.

The operation was jointly carried out by Jabalpur Police and the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation in which the police confiscated the land and demolished the structures at four locations.

The attached properties were illegally captured by the local drug and liquor mafia.

"Land worth Rs 2 crore which was encroached by the drug mafia was made free and structures worth Rs 1 crore have been demolished," said Gopal Khandel, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Jabalpur.

The police officials also confirmed that such proceedings would continue in the future so as to recover maximum illegally occupied land.

( With inputs from ANI )

