Jackfruit festival inaugurated in Goa by governors of three states

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 10 : On 10 June 2023, Raj Bhavan, Goa organised Jackfruit Festival at New Durbar Hall. The programme was graced by the presence of three Governors, Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Bihar Rajendra Arlekar and Governor of Goa P.S. Sreedharan Pillai. Other dignitaries present during the festival were Prof. H.B. Menon, Vice Chancellor, Goa University, George Kulangara and Varghese Tharakal, both Jackfruit experts from Kerala. 71 Jackfruit plants of the Ayur Jack variety were planted on the occasion of 71st Birthday of P.M. Narendra Modi.

Governor of Bihar Rajendra Arlekar planted saplings (Coconut and Mango) as a part of afforestation on Raj Bhavan campus. Governor of Telangana Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan harvested the first Ayurjack variety of Jackfruit at the Raj Bhavan Garden.

The Jackfruit Festival exhibition was inaugurated by the Governor of Telangana Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and the Governor of Bihar in the presence of the Governor of Goa. Different Jackfruit varieties and value-added products of Jackfruit were on display and available for tasting.

Governor of Goa P.S. Sreedharan Pillai in his speech said that on the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Modi a jackfruit garden was started by planting 71 AyurJack variety Saplings at Raj Bhavan Goa campus and now plants in this garden have started bearing the fruits, which is 20 months from the date of planting and the Governor expressed Jackfruit plant to be Deva Vruksha and has many medicinal and cultural importance in our daily life.

Governor of Bihar Rajendra Arlekar in his speech said that he has attended many festivals such as Mango/Apple festival but this Jackfruit festival is one of its kind hosted for the first time by the Governor of Goa in the State with great enthusiasm. He urged that the jackfruit and its importance in our daily lives should be included in the educational curriculum for the students so they learn the importance/value of the jackfruits in their lives.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, in her speech, praised the efforts of the Governor of Goa for organizing such a unique event for making people aware of so many varieties of jackfruits and their products by organizing the Jackfruit festival. Since the garden is started on PM Modi's 71st Birthday, the fruits are ready to be harvested in 18 months against the concept of 7 - 8 years is just like the pace of work of P.M. Modi.

The Department of Agriculture conducted Technical Seminar for around 100 farmers of Goa on the cultivation and commercial viability of Jackfruit and its value-added products.

