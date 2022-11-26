Jacqueline records 'important' statement in Rs 200 cr fraud case

New Delhi, Nov 26 Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez recorded her statement with Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in court on Saturday after she came up with some important information in connection with the Rs 200 crore fraud case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Her statement was recorded under Section 164 (recording of confessions and statements) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

On Thursday, the Patiala House court had deferred the hearing in the money laundering case involving Jacqueline and multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar till December 12.

Earlier, on November 15, the court had granted pre-arrest bail to Jacqueline.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently filed its second supplementary charge sheet naming Jacqueline as an accused. On September 26, the court had granted interim protection from arrest to her.

Jacqueline and another Bollywood personality, Nora Fatehi, have recorded their statements as witnesses in the case.

Earlier, assets and fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Jacqueline were attached by the ED. The probe agency termed these gifts and properties as "proceeds" of crime received by the actor.

In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar, who introduced him to Bollywood actors.

It had been alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky used to choose expensive gifts for Jacqueline and drop them at her residence after Chandrashekhar made the payments.

Last December, the probe agency had filed the first charge sheet in this matter.

As per official sources, Chandrashekhar has spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities. A few had refused to accept gifts from him.

