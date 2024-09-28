Jagadanand Singh slams BJP & JD-U over electricity bill row

Patna, Sep 28 RJD Bihar chief Jagadanand Singh on Saturday slammed the BJP and JD-U over the electricity bill row, claiming that he stays in only one room which is why his electricity bill is low.

Earlier, the BJP and JD-U had said that Singh’s electricity bill had decreased by 17 per cent due to the smart meter.

“I have a modest living. I cannot pay the electricity bill for two rooms. I live in a single room. I can only manage the expenses of one room,” claimed Singh.

While acknowledging that he receives a pension from the government, Singh expressed discomfort with his ability to pay the electricity bill, emphasising that his personal situation should not be used to justify the smart meter system.

He further criticised the government's priorities, saying, “Will my comforts become the comforts of Bihar? No. RJD participates in the sorrow of Bihar and is not with the people who enjoy facilities.”

He pointed out that three crore people are migrating for low-paying jobs, and questioned why the government is not addressing these larger economic concerns.

Singh also reiterated his criticism of the smart meters, raising doubts about the functioning of the new system. He argued that there is a stark difference between the older meters and the current smart meters installed by the electricity department.

“No common man in Bihar is supporting the new smart meters and accused the government of using the system as a tool for exploitation,” he said.

Singh said the Bihar government is pushing for smart meters and also accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of forcing the installation of these devices across the state.

Displaying an official letter from the government dated September 15, Singh revealed that district officials were directed to install smart meters forcibly, even amidst widespread opposition from the public.

“The government is now trying to install smart meters by showing sticks. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is responsible for whatever controversy is there regarding smart meters in Bihar,” he said.

Singh highlighted the economic burden of the smart meters on common people, noting that while the government purchases electricity at Rs 5 per unit, it charges consumers between Rs 5.85 to Rs 8, leading to public discontent.

