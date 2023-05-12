Jagannath Rath Yatra: Construction of three wooden chariots in full swing

Puri (Odisha) [India], May 12 : Preparations are underway in Odisha's Puri for the construction of three wooden chariots ahead of the world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra. Carpenters and sculptors are making chariots that carry the idols of deities Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra.

Rath Yatra is celebrated on the second day of the two-week-long Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar and this year, it takes place on June 20.

The three chariots are built anew every year ahead of the annual chariot festival.

Vibrant colours, enthusiastic faces, crowded shops, and cheery craftspeople are just a few of the highlights of Rath Yatra in Puri, the popular Chariot celebration held on a big scale every year outside Jagannatha Temple.

Rath Yatra is one of the famous Hindu festivals celebrated across the world. The Yatra is associated with Lord Jagannath at Shri Kshetra Puri Dham in the state of Odisha, India.

Its history is also depicted in Hindu scriptures like Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, Skanda Purana and Kapila Samhita.

