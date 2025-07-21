Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns as Vice President of India, Cites Health Reasons

Updated: July 21, 2025 21:52 IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday resigned from his post, citing health concerns and the need to follow medical ...

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday resigned from his post, citing health concerns and the need to follow medical advice. The resignation took immediate effect and was submitted under Article 67(a) of the Constitution.

