Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns as Vice President of India, Cites Health Reasons

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday resigned from his post, citing health concerns and the need to follow medical advice. The resignation took immediate effect and was submitted under Article 67(a) of the Constitution.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns from his post "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice." pic.twitter.com/gLU2R4Y4Mh — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2025