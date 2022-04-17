Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police holds peace meets

New Delhi, April 17 Delhi Police are in talks with the members of the Aman committee following the severe communal clashes that erupted during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

"In order to maintain peace and tranquility in the area, a meeting was organised at Kushal Chowk in the area of Jahangirpuri police station with the members of Aman committee of Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park and Adarsh Nagar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

She informed that during the meeting, all the members were asked to appeal to the public in their areas to maintain peace, harmony and tranquility.

"They were also requested to counter any rumour or misinformation, be vigilant towards the activities of any mischievous and anti-social elements, to keep in touch with police and to ensure immediate reporting of any thing suspicious that comes into their notice," the senior official said.

The Delhi Police have assured the members of the Aman Committee of professional and fair investigation and due legal action on the part of police.

The police have so far arrested 14 accused persons under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and section 27 of the Arms Act.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor