'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan': Rahul Gandhi Takes Oath As MP Holding Constitution Copy in Hand (Watch Video)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took oath as the member of the 18th Lok Sabha, holding a copy of the Constitition in his hand. After swearing in as the member of the Lower House, he ended his oath saying "Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan".Gandhi has been elected from two seats -- Wayanad and Raebareli. He has vacated the Wayanad seat that will now be contested by his sister and Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"I, Rahul Gandhi, having been elected a member of the House of People, do solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, and that I will faithfully discharge the duty upon which I am about to enter. Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan," Mr Gandhi said, taking the oath.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/2UjQqn7CYd — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2024

The Constitution booklet has emerged as a familiar sight in this Parliament session after MPs of the INDIA Opposition bloc held up the booklets in a demonstration yesterday. Several MPs from the Opposition posted photos on social media where they can be seen holding the Constitution booklet. In an interaction with the media, Mr Gandhi yesterday said that the Opposition will not allow the government to "attack the Constitution". Earlier today, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, also took oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. He concluded his oath saying, "Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine," which did not go down well with the NDA members.

Following this, the BJP lashed at the AIMIM MP calling it "absolutely wrong" and that such slogans are against the rules of the House. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha was held on Monday, during which PM Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari took oath as members. Besides PM Modi, his Council of Ministers were also sworn in. The first day concluded in the evening yesterday, after which it was announced that the session would commence on June 25 at 11 AM.

