Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital

Jailed AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital here on Monday after his health deteriorated. Satyendar Jain is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).According to his lawyer, Satyendar Jain has lost weight by around 35 kilograms while in custody. Recently, the former minister complained that he was feeling lonely and depressed in his cell. He consulted a psychologist inside the jail clinic, who suggested that he should be around people and have social interactions.

A senior Tihar Jail official said that Jain is suffering from spinal issues and was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in west Delhi last week. “At DDU Hospital, he requested for a second opinion on his problem, upon which the doctor referred him to the Safdarjung Hospital,” said the official. The official said that the falling health of Jain could be because of his “food habits and stress levels”. “We are consulting the doctors treating him to understand why he is shedding weight,” he said. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he would pray for better health of his former Cabinet colleague. “People of Delhi can see the ego and injustice of the BJP government. People and God are with us in this struggle. This battle against cruelty, injustice and dictatorship will continue. We are the followers of Bhagat Singh,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi with a picture that displays Jain in emaciated state in the hospital. Senior AAP functionaries and ministers also took to twitter to express solidarity with Jain. Health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the person who is single handedly responsible for improving the healthcare system of Delhi has bee treated like this. “God will never forgive them for this misdemeanor,” he tweeted.