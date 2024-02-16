Jaipur Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email

Security agencies conducted a comprehensive investigation at Jaipur International Airport on Friday following the reception of a bomb threat via the airport's official email, an official stated.

Mamta Meena, Officer-in-Charge of the Airport Police Station, confirmed the receipt of the threat and mentioned that no suspicious items were discovered on the airport premises during the search.

Efforts are underway by the cyber cell to track down the sender of the threatening email, she added.

Upon receiving the alert, a collaborative search operation was carried out at the airport involving the police, bomb disposal squad, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and dog squad, she elaborated.