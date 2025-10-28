Jaipur Bus Fire: 2 Burnt To Death, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Touching High-Tension Wire

A major tragedy occurred in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday, October 28, after a passenger bus caught fire, resulting in persons deaths. The vehicle was carrying labourers from different states who came into contact with a high-tension wire on the way.

According to information, a blast occurred as the bus was carrying LPG gas cylinders on the roof. When an 11,000-kilovolt power line broke and fell onto the bus, leading to an electric shock that triggered a cylinder blast, which led to fire. At least ten labourers on board were from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district who had come to work a brick kiln in Todi, as per Nan DTV report.

Five labourers are said to be in critical condition and have been referred to Sawai Maan Singh Hospital in Jaipur. Four others are being treated at the Shahpura Sub-District Hospital. The Fire Department, along with police and locals, rushed to the spot and managed to control the blaze.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Deputy CM and Rajasthan Transport Minister, Dr Premchand Bairwa says, "A fire broke out in a bus filled with labourers, coming from another state. It is being said that there were 2 LPG cylinders and a blast took place in one of them... We have been… https://t.co/hWW9byvXpnpic.twitter.com/cFTzeXGuEh — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

"A fire broke out in a bus filled with labourers, coming from another state. It is being said that there were 2 LPG cylinders and a blast took place in one of them... We have been informed that the bus was crossing under a high-tension wire when the incident took place. Two people have lost their lives in the incident. The injured have been shifted to a hospital. An investigation is being done on the incident," said Deputy CM and Rajasthan Transport Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa, reported ANI.

BREAKING: 2 killed, 12 others injured after bus carrying labourers catches fire in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The incident happened after the bus came in contact with a high-tension power line. pic.twitter.com/Q0UXfsTHlj — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) October 28, 2025

Two people killed in the bus electrocution have been identified as father and daughter - Naseem (50) and Sahinam (20). Their bodies have been kept in a mortuary. Five of the victims referred to Jaipur government hospital include three women - Nazma, Sitara and Naheem. Two other injured have been identified as Azar and Altaf.

The bus was carrying 15 LPG cylinders, of which two exploded, the fire department official told NDTV Rajasthan. "I am not aware about how many people were on board but we have managed to save 25 of them. Two passengers died on the spot," the fireman said.