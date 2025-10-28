Two charred to death as bus hits high-tension power line in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 28 Two people were killed while 12 others suffered burn injuries after a bus carrying labourers came in contact with a high-tension power line in the Manoharpur area, about 50 kilometres from Jaipur, on Tuesday.

According to officials, the labourers were being transported to a brick kiln in Todi village when the accident occurred.

The bus reportedly brushed against an overhead high-tension line, causing an electric current to surge through the vehicle and triggering a fire. Locals rushed to the scene and helped rescue those trapped inside the burning bus.

Eyewitnesses said several passengers sustained severe burns before they could be pulled out.

Villagers claimed they had repeatedly urged the local administration to remove or raise the height of these high-tension lines, but no action had been taken.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Soni and senior police officials rushed to the spot.

A special district police and civil defence team were also deployed to assist in rescue operations. The injured were initially taken to the Shahpura Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared two workers dead on arrival.

Five critically injured patients were later referred to Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for advanced treatment.

Hospital authorities have confirmed that an emergency team was put on alert to receive the victims.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus exceeded the safe height limit and came into contact with the live wire.

Police have registered a case of negligence against the bus driver and are conducting further inquiries.

The deceased have not yet been identified but are believed to be migrant workers employed at a local brick kiln.

Expressing grief over the incident, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, "The tragic incident in Manoharpur, Jaipur, where a bus carrying workers caught fire after coming into contact with a high-tension line, resulted in two deaths and several injuries, is deeply saddening."

"The increasing number of such accidents in Rajasthan is a matter of serious concern. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Gehlot, the former chief minister, said.

Recently, over 20 people were charred to death in a bus fire tragedy in Jaisalmer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor