Jaipur Demolition Drive: Bulldozer Action Taken Against Stone-Pelting Accused in Chomu

A bulldozer action is being taken in Rajasthan, Jaipur, on Friday, January 2, days after a violent protest in Chomu over a mosque. Jaipur Municipal Corporation begins demolition drive against illegal constructions built in the Imam Chowk area, according to the new agency ANI.

The Jaipur civic body has already served notices to over 19 to 20 families to vacate the area before demolition. Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Gupta, ADCP, Jaipur West said, "T They have issued 19-20 notices, and they are taking action to remove all of them. The illegal encroachments of the people who caused disturbances a few days ago are also being demolished."

The Jaipur district administration bulldozed illegal properties of those accused in a stone-pelting incident in Chomu after they failed to respond to official notices within the stipulated time, Dainik Jagran reported.

The administration pasted notices to over 24 houses in the region that were identified as accused in stone pelting, asking them to submit their explanations or legal documents within three days. The deadline was till December 31, 2026, and no response was received from those who received notices.

On the day of demolition, two companies of Rajasthan police personnel and Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) have been deployed in the area to prevent untoward incidents and to maintain law and order.