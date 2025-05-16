Jaipur: Man Fights With Brother Over Dead Mother’s Silver Bangles, Lies on Funeral Pyre

A shocking incident has came to light Jaipur where man halted his late mother's cremation for almost 2 hours and demanded her sliver bangles. A video went viral showing a man disrupting his mother's funeral pyre. Omprakash, one of Bhuri Devi's seven sons, lay on the pyre beside his mother's body, refusing to allow the cremation to proceed until he received her silver jewellery. Villagers and relatives tried unsuccessfully to persuade him to move.

A long-standing property dispute between Omprakash, who lived separately from his six brothers, fueled the conflict. The situation escalated after Bhuri Devi's jewellery was given to the eldest son, Girdhari, following home rituals just before the cremation. Omprakash's protest, including his plea to be burned alive with his mother, halted the funeral for two hours.

The standoff ended only when the jewellery was brought to the crematorium and given to him. Bhuri Devi, whose husband Chitramal died two years prior, passed away on May 3rd. No police report was filed regarding the incident.