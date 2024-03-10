Jaipur-Mumbai Train Shooting: Railways Dismisses Two Constables in Hate Killings of Three Muslim Passengers Case

Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables, Amay Acharya and Narendra Parmar, have been dismissed from their service for “failure to discharge their duty” when their colleague shot dead three Muslim passengers and his senior officer on Jaipur-Mumbai train last year.

The Indian Railways had dismissed RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary after he killed Assistant Sub Inspector Tikaram Meena and three Muslim passengers – Abdul Kaderbhai Bhanpurwala, Sadar Mohammed Hussain and Asghar Abbas Sheikh – on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31.

“It was the responsibility of the accused constables on duty to provide security and protection to the passengers,” the dismissal order said, according to The Indian Express.

“They, however, failed to do the same. The act of the accused constables would erode trust among passengers towards RPF and send a wrong message among other members of the force towards indiscipline.”

Acharya's dismissal order said that he hid in the washroom of a coach. He saw Chaudhary removing the rifle’s safety catch but left him alone with Meena, who was later killed. According to Parmar’s dismissal order, Chaudhary took a passenger hostage at gunpoint in front of him. Chaudhary reportedly led the passenger to another coach and killed him, reported the newspaper. The CCTV footage and witness statements showed that Parmar hid behind other passengers instead of intervening.

The order said that retaining the constables in the force despite failing to discharge their duty would be fatal for the Railway Protection Force.