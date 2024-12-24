Jaipur tanker blast: Death toll rises to 15, ex-IAS officer's body identified

Jaipur, Dec 24 The death toll in the LPG tanker blast in Jaipur has risen to 15, with two more persons succumbing to their injuries at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital on Tuesday.

Dr Rakesh Jain, a plastic surgeon at SMS Hospital, said the death toll now stands at 15. The two deceased were identified as Naresh Babu from Etah (Uttar Pradesh) and Yusuf from Nuh (Haryana).

Four patients, who are critically injured, are on ventilators, while 20 individuals are still under treatment. Additionally, five patients have been discharged from the hospital, with three discharged on Monday and two on Tuesday, Dr Jain said.

The tragic accident occurred on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway at around 5.45 a.m. on December 20 near Bhankrota, close to Delhi Public School on Ajmer Road, in Jaipur.

Among the 15 deceased is a former IAS officer Karni Singh, who was reportedly coming from his farmhouse when he was trapped in the fire and burnt to death. His DNA samples were tested with his daughter which confirmed his death, said officials.

The driver of the LPG tanker, Jaiveer Singh from Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), has provided the police with details of the incident.

According to him, the collision with another truck caused the gas nozzle to break, leading to a loud noise and the leakage of gas.

He reported that as soon as the gas leaked, fireballs were seen erupting and spreading across. "I grabbed my mobile and ran towards Ajmer, about 200 meters ahead, when the tanker exploded, causing fireballs to scatter across the road," he said.

Singh was alone in the vehicle during the accident. After the incident, he stopped near the ring road, called the tanker’s owner, Anil Kumar, to inform him, and then switched off his mobile. The police have also called Anil Kumar, a resident of Delhi, to the station for further questioning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor