Jaipur Tanker Crash: Death Toll Climbs to 11, Victims Remain Critical After Gas Leak

The death toll in the Jaipur tanker gas leak tragedy has risen from 9 to 11. The incident occurred on the morning of Friday, December 20, when an LPG tanker collided with multiple vehicles, triggering a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno. Over 30 vehicles were engulfed in flames. Initial reports indicate that about 35 people were injured, with nearly half in critical condition.

The crash took place around 5:30 am near a school, when the tanker’s outlet nozzle was damaged in the collision, causing a gas leak that quickly spread the fire. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph explained that vehicles behind the tanker were immediately caught in the flames, and the fire spread to oncoming traffic as well. "Vehicles behind the tanker were engulfed in flames. Other vehicles coming from the opposite direction also caught fire, leading to further collisions," Joseph said.

Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of SMS Medical College, confirmed that 43 injured individuals were rushed to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, with seven critically injured patients on ventilator support. "Eleven people have died. Five were brought in dead, five succumbed to injuries during treatment, and one death was reported from Jaipuria Hospital," he said, according to PTI. Witnesses described harrowing scenes of individuals attempting to escape the flames—some were caught in the fire, while others rushed to safety, tearing off burning clothing in a desperate bid to survive.