Jaipur Traffic Police issue advisory ahead of New Year celebrations

Jaipur, Dec 31 With large-scale New Year’s Eve celebrations planned across hotels, restaurants, clubs and farmhouses in Jaipur on Wednesday, the Jaipur Traffic Police have issued a detailed advisory to ensure road safety and smooth traffic movement in the city.

The police noted that on New Year’s Eve, especially among young drivers, incidents of drunk driving, overspeeding, and negligent driving without helmets or seat belts increase significantly, often leading to serious accidents and traffic chaos. To curb such incidents, special teams equipped with breath analysers will be deployed at key locations across the city. Drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol will face action under the Motor Vehicles Act.

In addition, the Traffic Police will recommend suspension of driving licences to the Transport Department. Citizens have been strongly advised not to drive after consuming alcohol and to use taxis or keep a designated driver. The Traffic Police warned that motorists caught driving under the influence can also be arrested under the Rajasthan Police Act. Drivers have been instructed not to keep vehicle boots open, not to allow anyone to sit inside the boot, and not to play loud music while driving.

Organisers of New Year’s Eve events and visitors have been directed to ensure that vehicles are parked only at designated parking areas.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, traffic signals at major intersections, including New Gate Circle and Ramniwas Bagh Circle, will remain operational till 2.00 a.m. Due to anticipated heavy traffic pressure, the entry of heavy vehicles into the city may be restricted as required till 2.00 a.m. If traffic congestion increases, a one-way traffic system may be implemented around the Gaurav Tower area.

The Jaipur Traffic Police have implemented special traffic arrangements in the Walled City and Amer areas from December 27, which will continue till January 4.

The measures aim to manage heavy traffic congestion on major roads, heritage sites, religious places and busy markets as a large number of domestic and international tourists are expected in the city. Slow-moving and light cargo vehicles are not being allowed in the Walled City between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Tourist buses will enter through Sanganeri Gate and exit via Ramgarh Mor. If traffic increases, buses will be diverted to alternate routes, and road medians may be closed.

From December 27 to January 4, e-rickshaws and illegal vehicles have been prohibited in the Chardiwari and Amer areas. Emergency vehicles, however, are being exempted.

