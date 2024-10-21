Jaipur Tragedy: Husband and Wife Commit Suicide After Argument on Karwa Chauth

Jaipur, Rajasthan (October 21, 2024): A woman died by suicide, leading her husband to also take his life in shock after an argument about him coming home late on the night of Karwa Chauth.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Harmara area on Sunday night when Ghanshyam Bunkar, 38, returned home late, sparking a verbal spat with his wife, Mona, 35. Mona left the house in anger around 12:30 a.m., and Ghanshyam followed her.Shortly after, Mona jumped in front of a moving train. Shocked by her death, Ghanshyam returned home and hanged himself while their two children slept in a separate room.

Before taking his life, he sent a WhatsApp message to his brother informing him about his wife's suicide, stating "Brother, I lost, sorry. Talk to Ganpat Ji and Ghanshyam Kandel, they will help you. Now you have to work on my ID... My wife jumped in front a train."

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.