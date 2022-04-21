Jaisalmer hit hard by sand storm, Golden Fort's pole damaged

Jaipur, April 21 Jaisalmer was hit by a strong sand storm coming in from Pakistan late on Wednesday night, causing damage to the famous Golden Fort in the area.

The sand storm created havoc in the golden city of Jaisalmer, shaking the walls of the over 800-year old fort, besides causing damage to the Hawa Pole carrying exquisite art works.

Fortunately, as the storm hit the area late in the night, there was no one around the fort and hence no injuries were reported.

Locals confirmed that electricity poles were also uprooted at many places, while the strong wind blew away the tin roofs from many houses.

The storm created havoc for around 45 minutes around midnight on Wednesday, leading to power cuts in Jaisalmer city.

The storm was followed by light rain and gusty winds, which continued till Thursday morning.

The Met department has forecast thunderstorm/dust storm/light rain/lightning/strong winds at isolated places in Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Bharatpur (East), Alwar and adjoining areas on Thursday.

