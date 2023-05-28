Jaishankar pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], May 28 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday paid tribute to poet and freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, and said that his many contributions to the nation will continue to inspire generations.

"Tributes to Veer Savarkar on his Jayanti. His patriotism, courage, and commitment motivate us in the building of a New India. His many contributions to the nation will continue to inspire generations," tweeted S Jaishankar.

Interestingly, the birth anniversary of the Savarkar coincides with the inauguration of the new Parliament building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Savarkar born on May 28, 1883, was a politician, activist, and writer. He developed the Hindu Nationalist Ideology of Hindutva while being imprisoned at Ratnagiri in 1922.

He died on February 26, 1966.

