Jal Jeevan Mission Scam: ED Arrests Middleman Sanjay Badaya From Jaipur

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 17, 2024 08:02 AM2024-07-17T08:02:25+5:302024-07-17T08:02:29+5:30

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested one Sanjay Badaya in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission scam on Tuesday evening, ...

Jal Jeevan Mission Scam: ED Arrests Middleman Sanjay Badaya From Jaipur | Jal Jeevan Mission Scam: ED Arrests Middleman Sanjay Badaya From Jaipur

Jal Jeevan Mission Scam: ED Arrests Middleman Sanjay Badaya From Jaipur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested one Sanjay Badaya in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission scam on Tuesday evening, July 16.

He is accused of acting as a middleman in this matter and is being questioned at the ED's Jaipur office. The ED has arrested three people in this matter. One retired officer's house is also being raided along with some others.

The probe agency is investigating the matter, which involves allegations of a Rs 20,000 crore scam in the Central Government's ambitious scheme of providing tap water to every house.

More reports are awaited. 

Open in app
Tags :ED RaidJal jeevan missionrajasthanJaipur