Jal Jeevan Mission Scam: ED Arrests Middleman Sanjay Badaya From Jaipur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested one Sanjay Badaya in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission scam on Tuesday evening, July 16.

He is accused of acting as a middleman in this matter and is being questioned at the ED's Jaipur office. The ED has arrested three people in this matter. One retired officer's house is also being raided along with some others.

Rajasthan: ED arrested Sanjay Badaya in connection with Jal Jeevan Mission scam, last evening. He is accused of playing the role of a middleman in this matter. He is being questioned at ED's Jaipur office. Three people have been arrested by ED in this matter. — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2024

The probe agency is investigating the matter, which involves allegations of a Rs 20,000 crore scam in the Central Government's ambitious scheme of providing tap water to every house.

More reports are awaited.