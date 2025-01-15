Jalandhar Shootout: Two Injured in Jalandhar Encounter between Punjab Police and Lawrence Gang (Watch Video)

Two people were injured in an encounter between Punjab Police's CIA staff and members of the Lawrence gang in Jalandhar district on Wednesday morning, January 15. According to reports, two gang members sustained injuries during the exchange of fire. The incident occurred when the police were attempting to recreate a crime scene related to a double murder case. During the operation, the gang members opened fire on the police, prompting a retaliatory response from the CIA staff.

Both accused were shot in the legs during the exchange and sustained injuries. They are currently being taken to the hospital for medical treatment. As per information, the accused had been arrested in connection with a double murder case in Lamba Pind and brought to the crime scene today to recover the weapon used in the crime.

Visuals from Shootout Spot

While on the scene, the accused managed to snatch a weapon and fired at the police. In response, the police fired back, injuring the suspects. Both injured individuals are now receiving medical care at the hospital.