Jalandhar Stray Dogs Attack: 65-Year-Old Woman in Coma After Pack of Dogs Bite Her Near Wadala Chowk in Punjab; CCTV Footage Surfaces

A shocking CCTV Video of a stray dog menace has surfaced from Punjab's Jalandhar, where a 65-year-old woman was brutally attacked by a pack of seven to eight stray dogs near Wadala Chowk on December 12. The elderly woman was returning alone from Gurudwara Sahib when the dogs surrounded and attacked her.

The dogs bit her over 25 times, leaving her severely injured. In the attack, she also fell and suffered a head injury. A video of the horrifying incident has gone viral on social media, showing the woman trying to escape while being surrounded by the dogs. The attack occurred near Doordarshan Enclave Phase-2 in Jalandhar.

The woman's husband said a young man, who was sitting on the roof of a nearby colony, rushed to the spot and chased the dogs away. Another young man and a Kashmiri resident assisted in taking the injured woman, covered in blood, back to her home. She was initially taken to a private hospital but was referred to the civil hospital since it was a case of dog bites.

Doctors at the hospital are treating her wounds while keeping a close watch for symptoms of rabies, a potentially fatal disease that affects the nervous system and the brain. At the time of reporting, it was said that the woman was currently in a coma (unconscious) at the hospital.