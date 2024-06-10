Jalandhar (West) assembly by-poll on July 10: Punjab CEO

Chandigarh, June 10 Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C on Monday said voting for the Jalandhar West (reserved) assembly by-election will be held on July 10.

The seat fell vacant after the resignation of AAP legislator Sheetal Angural, who switched loyalties to the BJP in March.

Sibin C said notification would be issued on June 14 and the last date for filing nomination is June 21. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on June 24, while the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is June 26.

While voting will be held on July 10, the vote count will be announced on July 13.

The CEO said that the Model Code of Conduct would remain in force till July 15.

