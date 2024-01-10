Jallikattu 2024: Bull in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar District Understands Telugu and Tamil

Jallikattu, considered one of the traditional sports of Tamil Nadu, is also a cultural identity. The bulls are trained to pounce as they step out of the entry point where the animals are released into the arena. This was observed with a Jallikattu bull in the Vathirayiru region of Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu, which obediently follows its owner. The bull, named Kady, is known for its ability to understand human language, apparently both Tamil and Telugu.

According to the News18 report, Rajkamal, a resident of Maharajapuram, is the bull’s owner. He mentions that despite appearing some what fierce due to its intense affection towards him, the bull demonstrates linguistic understanding of multiple languages. The bull approached the young man when he uttered, “Youth, come here,” in Telugu. When questioned about this phenomenon, Rajkamal explained that it all stems from love. He emphasized that the profound bond between them allows for such extraordinary communication, surpassing the understanding of those who merely listen.

Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport, is set to begin on January 15, with Avaniyapuram hosting the first day, followed by Palamedu on January 16 and Alanganallur on January 17, as confirmed by Madurai District Collector Sangeetha.