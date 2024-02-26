Jallikattu 2024: Man Succumbs to Injuries After Being Pierced by Bull in Chandragiri Event

Lack of proper arrangements by organizers at a Jallikattu event in Andhra Pradesh's Chandragiri claimed the life of a middle-aged man. A bull pierced its horns into the man's chest during the event, causing him to collapse unconscious on Sunday, February 25.

Although he was immediately rushed to the government general hospital in Tirupati, doctors declared him brought dead due to the loss of blood from sustained grievous injuries, according to The Times of India report.

Jallikattu was organized for the first time in Chandragiri town on Sunday, attracting a large number of people, including youngsters, to witness the bull race. The man was a resident of Nadimpalli. Police have registered a case and are further investigating.