Jalore Wall Collapse: Three Labourers Dead, One Critical After Under-Construction Wall of Govt School Collapses in Rajasthan (Watch Video)

Jalore, Rajasthan (November 28, 2024): Three labourers were killed and one sustained serious injury when an under-construction wall collapsed at a government school in Posana village of Jalore district on Thursday. According to the regional medai reports, the incident occurred while a room was being built at the school. Four workers were trapped under the debris after the wall gave way.

Upon receiving the report of the incident, the Sayla police rushed to the scene. They removed the debris and retrieved the bodies of the deceased workers, while the injured worker was taken to a hospital. The tragedy has left the village in mourning.

Accidents due to negligence at construction sites have led to numerous fatalities. Recently, a similar incident occurred in Patna, Bihar, where three workers were struck by a loco pick-up vehicle in a metro tunnel. The accident happened after the vehicle’s brake failed. Two workers died, and two others were injured. At the time, 25 workers were on-site, and two were rescued. It was reported that the loco pick-up, which was overloaded, entered the tunnel, where it ran over the workers after the brake failure.