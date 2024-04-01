Jalpaiguri Storm: 5 Killed, Over 100 Injured As Cyclonic Storm Hits in West Bengal

A sudden storm unleashed havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuries to over 100 others. Strong winds, accompanied by hail, caused extensive damage to several hutments and houses, uprooted trees, and brought down electric poles in the district headquarters town and various areas of neighboring Mainaguri.

The officials further highlighted that among the hardest-hit regions were Rajarhat, Barnish, Bakali, Jorpakdi, Madhabdanga, and Saptibari. They said that not only were numerous residential areas severely affected, but several acres of agricultural land and crops also sustained substantial damage due to the relentless force of the storm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the storm, and said he had spoken with officials and asked them to ensure proper assistance to those affected by it. My thoughts are with those affected by the storms in Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas of West Bengal. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones, Modi said on X.

TMC sources revealed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, having canceled her scheduled programs, is now en route to meet with the families of the victims, prioritizing their support and assistance during this challenging time. Additionally, Raj Bhavan officials confirmed that Governor C V Ananda Bose will be departing for Jalpaiguri on Monday to personally assess the situation and offer his condolences to the affected communities.

Many pedestrians were injured by hail. The disaster response team has been deployed and helpdesks set up, a senior official of Jalpaiguri district said. Dhupguri MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy told PTI that several people have been admitted to hospital with injuries.