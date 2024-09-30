Jamaican PM arrives in Delhi for four-day historic visit

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS0 Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a historic four-day visit, marking the first-ever bilateral visit by a leader from the island nation to India.

He was warmly received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

Holness's visit, which will continue until October 3, comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders have previously met on multiple occasions at various multilateral forums and are scheduled to hold delegation-level talks during this visit.

In addition to discussions with PM Modi, the Jamaican Prime Minister is also slated to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and other high-ranking officials and business leaders.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while announcing the visit, stated, "This visit is expected to bolster bilateral relations, enhance economic cooperation, and solidify the longstanding bonds between Jamaica and India."

The visit will provide an opportunity for Holness to interact with various dignitaries and engage with trade and industry leaders. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

India and Jamaica share a deep bond rooted in strong cultural and historical ties, with a shared colonial past, a commitment to democratic values, and a mutual passion for cricket. This visit is expected to significantly boost diplomatic relations and further economic cooperation between the two nations.

Earlier on June 5, the Jamaican Prime Minister congratulated PM Modi for winning the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive term.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he prepares to embark on a historic third term as India's head of government," Holness said in a post on X.

In response, PM Modi thanked his Jamaican counterpart, saying, "Thank you, Prime Minister Andrew Holness. India-Jamaica relations are marked by centuries-old people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you for the welfare of our people."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor