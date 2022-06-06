Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind moves SC against pleas challenging Places of Worship Act

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has approached the Supreme Court urging it not to entertain a petition challenging the validity of the certain provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The organisation sought to be impleaded in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay challenging the Constitutional validity of the Act.

It said entertaining the plea against the Act will open floodgates of litigations against countless mosques across India.

The organisation in its application has said, "There is a list of numerous mosques which is doing the rounds on social media, alleging that the mosques were built allegedly by destroying Hindu temples. Needless to say, that if the present petition is entertained, it will open floodgates of litigation against countless mosques in the country and the religious divide from which the country is recovering in the aftermath of the Ayodhya dispute will only be widened."

It said the Act was intrinsically related to the obligations of a secular State and reflected the commitment of India to the equality of all religions.

The intervention application further said, "This court has categorically held that the law cannot be used as a device to reach back in time and provide a legal remedy to every person who disagrees with the course which history has taken and that the courts of today cannot take cognizance of historical rights and wrongs unless it is shown that their legal consequences are enforceable in the present."

The top court had in March 2021 asked the Centre to respond to Upadhyay's petition challenging the validity of certain provisions of the 1991 Act, which prohibited filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.

Recently, several petitions were filed challenging the constitutional validity of certain sections of the Act, saying the Act violates the principles of secularism.

They have challenged the constitutional validity of Sections 2, 3, 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991, which it said offends Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29 and violates the principles of secularism and rule of law, which is integral part of Preamble and basic structure of the Constitution.

The pleas before the top court said the Sections 2, 3, 4 of the Act have taken away the right to approach the Court and thus right to judicial remedy has been closed.

Section 3 of the Act bars the conversion of places of worship. It states, "No person shall convert any place of worship of any religious denomination or any section thereof into a place of worship of a different section of the same religious denomination or of a different religious denomination or any section thereof."

Section 4 bars filing of any suit or initiating any other legal proceeding for a conversion of the religious character of any place of worship, as existing on August 15, 1947.

The Places of Worship Act 1991 is void and unconstitutional for many reasons, the plea said, adding that it offends right of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs to pray, profess and practice religion (Article 25), the petitions said. The Act infringes on rights of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs to manage maintain and administer the places of worship and pilgrimage (Article 26), pleas added.

The Act deprives Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs from owning/acquiring religious properties belonging to deity (misappropriated by other communities). It also takes away right of judicial remedy of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs to take back their places of worship and pilgrimage and the property which belong to deity, stated the pleas.

( With inputs from ANI )

