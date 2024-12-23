Jammu: 189 youth get job offers under Rozgar Mela, thank PM Modi

Jammu, Dec 23 As part of the Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday handed over appointment letters to 189 youth of Jammu. The beneficiaries spoke to IANS and expressed happiness on receiving the job offers.

After receiving the appointment letters, the youth of Jammu expressed their gratitude to PM Modi. They said that they and their families were very happy to receive the appointment letter from the Prime Minister personally.

Sharing their experiences, the beneficiaries also said that they are fully prepared to serve the nation, especially because Jammu and Kashmir shares its border with a neighbouring country. Along with this, they even expressed their desire to contribute to the security of the nation through the Border Security Force or other auxiliary forces.

After receiving the appointment letters from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, beneficiary Kapil Sodhi expressed his happiness while talking to IANS. He said, "Today, I and my family are very happy because of this job fair. I would like to thank PM Modi for this. After joining, I will serve the country wholeheartedly."

Another beneficiary Shivam Pal said, "I have been selected in the SSC GD Constable 2024 recruitment. Today I and my family are very happy to receive the appointment letter."

Another beneficiary Samridhi Sharma expressed happiness on receiving the appointment letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She told IANS, "The Prime Minister gave us this opportunity, due to which we became eligible to get a government job. All the family members are happy about this. I am thankful to the Prime Minister for this opportunity."

It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed 71,000 job offers through video conferencing during the 14th edition of Rozgar Mela.

The Rozgar Mela was held at 45 locations across the country. The recruitments took place for various ministries and departments of the Central Government.

