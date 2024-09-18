Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: 11.11% Voter Turnout in First Two Hours Amid Tight Security



In the first two hours of voting for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, a voter turnout of 11.11 percent was recorded, according to an official report on Wednesday. Voting commenced at 7 a.m. under strict security measures.

The highest voter turnout among the 16 assembly segments in the Kashmir valley was recorded in Shopian at 13 percent. This was followed by Pahalgam with 12.56 percent, Kokernag (ST) with 12 percent, and Srigufwara-Bijbehara at 11.60 percent.

The lowest voter turnout was recorded in Anantnag at 6 percent. Meanwhile, the remaining constituencies in the valley saw approximately 10 percent voter participation since the polls opened at 7 a.m.

The polls are being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370. Polling is underway in 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory.