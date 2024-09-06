Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Amit Shah Releases BJP's Manifesto, Promises Rs 18,000 to Eldest Lady of Every Family Each Year Under 'Ma Samman Yojana'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, September 6, has released the BJP manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah said that the BJP will give Rs 18,000 to the eldest lady of every family each year if it comes to power in the state under the 'Ma Samman Yojana'. According to the Ujjwala scheme, every household will get two free cylinders per year.

Home Minister said it will not restore Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state and stated that the provision has now "become history".

While addressing after the release of the party's manifesto, the Home Minister took the attack on the opposition parties in the state, including Congress, saying that Article 370 gave weapons and stones into the hands of Kashmiri youths.

"I have seen the NC's (National Conference) agenda. I have also seen Congress silently supporting NC's agenda. But, I want to say to the country that Article 370 is history, it will never return, and we won't let it happen. Article 370 was the thing that gave weapons and stones in the hands of the youth," Shah said.

HM Amit Shah said that the stat has always been very important for the BJP and tried to keep this land intact with India. "Till 2014, J&K always remained in the shadow of separatism and terrorism. Different state and non-state actors kept the state unstable. All the governments dealt with the state with a policy of appeasement. Whenever the history of J&K is written, these ten years after 2014 will be marked as a golden period for the state."