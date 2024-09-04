Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Govt Over Unemployment and Alleged Favoritism Towards Adani and Ambani (Watch Video)

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, addressing a public rally in Sangaldan during his visit for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024, launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Watch:

"Narendra Modi ji has spread unemployment in the entire country. I don't whether you have heard the name of Adani? He is the friend of Modi ji. I cannot take name of Ambani and Adani in Parliament, I started calling them A1 and A2, 'ham do hamare do', a govt of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ambani and Adani is presently in place. For the people who do small works, Narendra Modi ji brings GST, demonetisation and closes the doors of banks. The government is being run for those two billionaires. The statehood that was snatched, it was to help those two people. The businessmen of J&K are being suppressed. The unemployment in J&K is worse than what it is in the entire country," said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public rally in Sangaldan during his visit to the state.

Polling for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is scheduled for September 18, September 25, and October 1. According to the seat-sharing agreement between the National Conference (NC) and Congress, the NC will contest 51 seats, while Congress will field candidates in 32 seats. The two parties will have friendly contests in five seats and have allocated one seat each to the CPI(M) and the Panthers Party.

