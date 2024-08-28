Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: PDP Releases List of 17 Constituency In-Charges for Upcoming Polls
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 28, 2024 04:58 PM2024-08-28T16:58:48+5:302024-08-28T16:59:32+5:30
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced its constituency in-charges for 17 assembly seats ahead of the upcoming Jammu ...
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced its constituency in-charges for 17 assembly seats ahead of the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Among those listed are Mohammad Khursheed Alam for Eidgah, Aga Syed Munatzir Mehdi for Budgam, Sheikh Gowher Ali for Zadibal, Mohammad Iqbal Trumboo for Chanapora, and Advocate Haq Nawaz for Nowshera.
PDP announces names of 17 constituency in-charges for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/kHntIlbdaD— IANS (@ians_india) August 28, 2024
Here’s the PDP List of Constituency In-Charges
- Mr. Mohammad Khursheed Alam - Eidgah
- Mr. Sheikh Gowher Ali - Zadibal
- Mr. Mohammad Iqbal Trumboo - Chanapora
- Mr. Bashir Ahmed Mir - Ganderbal
- Mr. Aga Syed Munatzir Mehdi - Budgam
- Adv. Javid Choudhary - Surenkote
- Adv. Mahroof Khan - Mendhar
- Mr. Farooq Inqilabi - Gulabghar
- Adv. Syed Majid Shah - Kalakote-Sunderbani
- Adv. Haq Nawaz - Nowshera
- Master Tasaduq Hussain - Rajouri
- Adv. Guftar Ahmed Choudhary - Budhal
- Adv. Qamar Hussain Choudhary - Thannamandi
- Mr. Syed Tajamul Islam - Bandipora
- Adv. Abdul Haq Khan - Lolab
- Mr. Basharat Bukhari - Wagoora Kreeri
- Mr. Javaid Iqbal Ganaie - Pattan
Read Also | Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Declines to Contest in Upcoming Polls
Mehbooba Mufti announced on Wednesday that she will not be contesting in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. She cited concerns that even if she were elected as chief minister, she would be unable to advance her party's agenda within the current union territory framework.
The Election Commission of India has scheduled the Assembly elections for Jammu and Kashmir in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. Results will be announced on October 4. This will be the first election in the region since the revocation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the state into two Union Territories in 2019.
Open in app