Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: PDP Releases List of 17 Constituency In-Charges for Upcoming Polls

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced its constituency in-charges for 17 assembly seats ahead of the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Among those listed are Mohammad Khursheed Alam for Eidgah, Aga Syed Munatzir Mehdi for Budgam, Sheikh Gowher Ali for Zadibal, Mohammad Iqbal Trumboo for Chanapora, and Advocate Haq Nawaz for Nowshera.

PDP announces names of 17 constituency in-charges for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/kHntIlbdaD — IANS (@ians_india) August 28, 2024

Here’s the PDP List of Constituency In-Charges

Mr. Mohammad Khursheed Alam - Eidgah

Mr. Sheikh Gowher Ali - Zadibal

Mr. Mohammad Iqbal Trumboo - Chanapora

Mr. Bashir Ahmed Mir - Ganderbal

Mr. Aga Syed Munatzir Mehdi - Budgam

Adv. Javid Choudhary - Surenkote

Adv. Mahroof Khan - Mendhar

Mr. Farooq Inqilabi - Gulabghar

Adv. Syed Majid Shah - Kalakote-Sunderbani

Adv. Haq Nawaz - Nowshera

Master Tasaduq Hussain - Rajouri

Adv. Guftar Ahmed Choudhary - Budhal

Adv. Qamar Hussain Choudhary - Thannamandi

Mr. Syed Tajamul Islam - Bandipora

Adv. Abdul Haq Khan - Lolab

Mr. Basharat Bukhari - Wagoora Kreeri

Mr. Javaid Iqbal Ganaie - Pattan

Read Also | Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Declines to Contest in Upcoming Polls

Mehbooba Mufti announced on Wednesday that she will not be contesting in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. She cited concerns that even if she were elected as chief minister, she would be unable to advance her party's agenda within the current union territory framework.

The Election Commission of India has scheduled the Assembly elections for Jammu and Kashmir in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. Results will be announced on October 4. This will be the first election in the region since the revocation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the state into two Union Territories in 2019.