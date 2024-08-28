Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Declines to Contest in Upcoming Polls

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti announced on Wednesday that she will not be contesting in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. She cited concerns that even if she were elected as chief minister, she would be unable to advance her party's agenda within the current union territory framework.

According to a report of PTI, "I have been chief minister of a government with the BJP which revoked FIRs against 12,000 persons (in 2016). Can we do that now? I, as the chief minister of a government with (PM) Modi, wrote a letter to separatists to invite them for talks. Can you do that today? I got a ceasefire (implemented) on ground. Can you do that today? If you cannot take back an FIR as chief minister, what does one do with such a post?" she said.

When questioned about a potential change of heart regarding her decision to abstain from the polls, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti was asked if she had reconsidered her stance, particularly in light of National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah's reversal on his earlier position of not participating in elections until Jammu and Kashmir's union territory status was altered.

"Omar himself said that he will have to be at the door of the (lieutenant) governor for transfer of a peon. I am not bothered about the transfer of the peon but can we implement our agenda?" the former chief minister said.

Omar Abdullah, who had previously pledged not to participate in assembly elections until Jammu and Kashmir's union territory status was changed, was announced as one of 32 candidates by the National Conference on Tuesday. He will be contesting from Ganderbal, a constituency he won in 2008.

Regarding the alliance between the National Conference and Congress for the Jammu and Kashmir elections, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti criticized the partnership, suggesting that the two parties have historically united solely for the sake of gaining power.



