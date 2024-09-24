Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Security Forces Carry Out Flag March in Reasi Ahead of Second Phase of Polling (Watch Video)

REASI, Jammu and Kashmir (September 24, 2024): Security forces carried out a flag march in the Reasi area on Monday in preparation for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections scheduled for September 25.

#WATCH | J&K: Security forces conducted a flag march in the Reasi area ahead of the second phase of the J&K Assembly polls tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Cx8dZHNMZH — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2024

Elections will be held for 26 assembly seats across six districts in Jammu and Kashmir during this phase. The constituencies include Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, and Gulabgarh (ST). Voting will also take place in Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar (ST).

This phase is crucial as it will determine the political future of former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is contesting from both Budgam and Ganderbal seats. Other notable candidates include Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina from the Nowshera assembly seat and Tariq Hamid Karra, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, from the Central Shalteng seat.

The first phase of voting took place on September 18, with a voter turnout of 61.13 percent reported across 24 constituencies in seven districts, according to the Election Commission. The second and third phases of voting are set for September 25 and October 1, respectively, with vote counting scheduled for October 8, coinciding with the counting of votes in Haryana.