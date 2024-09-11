Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Personnel Injured In Unprovoked Firing By Pakistan in Akhnoor; Troops On High Alert

One Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured today as Pakistani Rangers targeted Indian posts across the International Border in Jammu's Akhnoor area. The incident took place at around 2.35 am on September 11, in which BSF gave a befitting response.

PRO BSF Jammu said that troops are currently on high alert. Security forces have cordoned off the entire area. "On 11 September at about 02:35 AM, an incident of unprovoked firing in the Akhnoor area from across the border happened which was befittingly responded to by the BSF. One BSF personnel sustained injuries in Pak firing; Troops are on high alert," PRO BSF Jammu told news agency ANI.