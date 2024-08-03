Jammu and Kashmir Building Collapse: 5 Injured After Building in Kargil's Kabaddi Nullah Area Collapses (Watch Video)

At least five people were injured in a building collapsed in the Kabaddi Nullah area of Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Saturday, August 3. According to the information, the structure collapsed at around 3:45 AM. Five injured people were shifted to District Hospital.

Rescue Operation Underway

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: At least five injured after a building collapsed in Kabaddi Nullah area of Kargil in the early hours. Rescue operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/IIxgTnALOY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 3, 2024

After receiving the information, the Ladakh Police, Indian Army, Basij-e-Imam, Alrizaa Team, and MC team reached the spot. CEC, DC, and SSP Kargil were on-site to assure all possible help and thorough inquiry. A search and rescue operation is underway.