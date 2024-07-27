Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Indian Army and Terrorists Along LoC in Kupwara

An encounter broke out between securing forces of the Indian Army and terrorists in the forest areas along the LoC in the Macchil sector of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, July 27.

According to the information, three army personnel have been injured in a gunfight. The army has started a search operation of terrorists. For the past few weeks, there have been encounters between security forces and terrorists in one or the other districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Encounter between Army troops and terrorists are on in the forest areas along the LoC in the Macchil sector of Kupwara. More details awaited: Defence officials — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2024

More Details awaited.