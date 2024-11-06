Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists in Kupwara
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 6, 2024 08:41 AM2024-11-06T08:41:49+5:302024-11-06T08:42:42+5:30
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Wednesday, ...
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Wednesday, November 6. Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces during the night in the Margi area of Lolab in the north Kashmir district, they said.
OP Margi, Kupwara | On 05 Nov 24, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by Indian Army and J&K Police in the general area Margi, Lolab, Kupwara. Contact was established and firefight ensued. Operation is in…— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2024
Also Read | Bandipora Encounter: One Terrorist Killed in Ketsun Forest Area of Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials said contact was established with the militants, and a firefight began. The exchange of fire is continuing, and the operation is in progress, the officials added.Open in app