Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists in Kupwara

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Wednesday, November 6. Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces during the night in the Margi area of Lolab in the north Kashmir district, they said.

Officials said contact was established with the militants, and a firefight began. The exchange of fire is continuing, and the operation is in progress, the officials added.