Bandipora Encounter: One Terrorist Killed in Ketsun Forest Area of Jammu and Kashmir

One terrorist neutralised in the Ketson forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Tuesday, November 5, said Chinar Corps of Indian Army on Wednesday, September 6. "One terrorist has been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation. Operation is in progress," said the Army in a post on X.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces of Bandipora district on Tuesday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Choontpathri forest area of Bandipora district on Tuesday following information about the presence of militants there. A gunfight broke out as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Update : OP KAITSAN, #Bandipora



One terrorist has been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation.



Operation is in progress.#Kashmir@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) November 6, 2024

Also Read | Bandipora Encounter: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Visuals From Ketsun Forest Area

#WATCH | J&K: Operation Kaitsan, Bandipora | One terrorist has been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Further operation is in progress: Chinar Corps, Indian Army



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/80Y6m2lOJO — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2024

One unidentified militant has been killed in the gunfight between security forces and terrorists in the Ketsun forest area, according to officials cited by news agency IANS. "The operation is still going on in the area. The identity of the slain terrorist will be ascertained once the encounter ends," the officials told IANS.