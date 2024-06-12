Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out in Doda Between Terrorists and Security Forces, Third Terror Incident in 3 Days

A clash erupted between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday night, marking the third such incident in the past three days. Terrorists opened fire on a joint checkpoint of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police in the Chatergala area, stated Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain.

Security personnel retaliated and a gunfight is on, he said. The development came even as security forces were conducting a massive operation to flush out holed-up terrorists who had attacked a village near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian.

A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces in the Kathua operation, police reported. These attacks in the Jammu region occurred two days after terrorists targeted a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into a deep gorge. The incident resulted in the deaths of nine people and injuries to 41 others.

On June 9, terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims from a shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, resulting in the deaths of 10 people and injuries to 33 others.