Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Indian Army and Police Launch Joint Operation in Doda; Firefight With Terrorists Underway

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 26, 2024 01:22 PM2024-06-26T13:22:24+5:302024-06-26T13:23:31+5:30

Indian security forces are currently engaged in a firefight with terrorists in the Gandoh sector of Bhaderwah, Jammu and ...

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Indian Army and Police Launch Joint Operation in Doda; Firefight With Terrorists Underway | Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Indian Army and Police Launch Joint Operation in Doda; Firefight With Terrorists Underway

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Indian Army and Police Launch Joint Operation in Doda; Firefight With Terrorists Underway

Indian security forces are currently engaged in a firefight with terrorists in the Gandoh sector of Bhaderwah, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was initiated by the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police based on specific intelligence reports on Wednesday, June 26.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation of the Indian Army with J&K Police was launched in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah Sector. Contact has been established with the terrorists, and a firefight is in progress," said the Indian Army on X (Twitter).

Visuals From the Encounter Site

Earlier on Wednesday, Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. The gunfight had begun in Bajaad village in the Gandoh area around 9.50 am amid an intensified search and cordon operation by the police along with the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following twin terrorist attacks in the hilly district on June 11 and 12, officials told news agency PTI.

Open in app
Tags :Jammu And KashmirJammu and Kashmir terror attackDodaTerrorist AttackIndian Army