Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Indian Army and Police Launch Joint Operation in Doda; Firefight With Terrorists Underway

Indian security forces are currently engaged in a firefight with terrorists in the Gandoh sector of Bhaderwah, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was initiated by the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police based on specific intelligence reports on Wednesday, June 26.

Op Lagor



Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation of #IndianArmy with #JKP was launched in the Gandoh, #Bhaderwah Sector.



Contact has been established with the terrorists and firefight is in progress. pic.twitter.com/1O5ObTzhRg — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) June 26, 2024

"Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation of the Indian Army with J&K Police was launched in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah Sector. Contact has been established with the terrorists, and a firefight is in progress," said the Indian Army on X (Twitter).

Visuals From the Encounter Site

#WATCH | Encounter begins at Gandoh area of Doda of J&K. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/EIwZxTyOaS — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

Earlier on Wednesday, Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. The gunfight had begun in Bajaad village in the Gandoh area around 9.50 am amid an intensified search and cordon operation by the police along with the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following twin terrorist attacks in the hilly district on June 11 and 12, officials told news agency PTI.