Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Animals Charred Alive After Residential Houses Gutted in Massive Blaze in Rajwar Handwara (Watch Video)

Many animals, including castles, were charred to death after several residential houses were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at the Yangerhar Wader Rajwar area in Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir on early Sunday, July 14.

According to the information received, the blaze erupted in one house in the area last night and quickly spread to nearby houses, causing extensive damage to multiple residential houses.

Visuals From Fire Site

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: Several residential houses were razed in a fire that broke out in the Yangerhar Wader area in Shatigam Rajwar of Handwara.



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/yPFY98bN7N — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2024

After receiving the information, Jammu Police and the Indian Army rushed to the spot and made efforts to contain the spread of fire. However, reports suggested that at least 8 residential houses were affected by the blaze and a number of domesticated animals were charred.